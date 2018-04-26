Book about Faroese viking woman Ann Naddodsdóttir

Dan Klein --- 26.04.2018 - 09:09

I would like to tell you about a new historical novel featuring Faroese Viking Age that comes out this August in Finland by the biggest publishing house in Finland. The story was inspired by the Faroese nature and my visit to Faroe Islands in August 2017.





The book tells a fictional, mythical story of a historical person, Ann Naddodsdóttir, the daughter of Naddoddr who found Iceland, and the mother of Brestir and Beinir and the grandmother of Sigmundur Brestisson.





The story takes place in Streymoy during the era when volcano Eldgjá erupted in Iceland (around 941) and covered whole Europe to ash causing 3 years of volcanic winter.





Folktales are the essence of this story and one of the themes is the seal woman. The book series "Metsän ja meren suku" aka Iron hearts, of which this is book #3, is a saga following the life of a Finnish-Scandinavian family, each book telling the story of a different person. The first book of the series "The Rune Singer" was Finnish bestseller in 2016.





Please find attached the cover image of the book, Kaukosaarten Aino aka "The Wanderer". The novel is only available in Finnish, but my agency Kaiken Entertainment represents the foreign rights and hopefully it will be one day translated into other languages. Kaiken agency can provide the synopsis and English reading sample of the book, if you like.





