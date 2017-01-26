Mynd úr filminum Brim

Íslendskur og enskur tekstur: Polar Nanoq heldur af landi brott

Dan Klein --- 26.01.2017 - 09:00

Lögreglan á Íslandi hefur lokið störfum um borð í togaranum Polar Nanoq og gera áætlanir ráð fyrir að skipið láti bráðlega úr höfn.





Stórum hluta áhafnarinnar hefur verið skipt út, en hluti skipverja kaus að snúa aftur heim í stað þess að halda aftur á sjó. Áhöfnin er þakklát fyrir stuðning sem hún fékk í erfiðum aðstæðum á Íslandi.





Tveir skipverjar Polar Nanoq eru í haldi lögreglu á Íslandi grunaðir um saknæmt athæfi í tengslum við lát Birnu Brjánsdóttur. Þá er annar þeirra grunaður um smygl á umtalsverðu magni af hassi.





Rannsókn lögreglu á láti Birnu og fíkniefnafundinum um borð í skipinu heldur áfram og gengur vonandi hratt og vel fyrir sig. Polar Seafood er yfirvöldum til reiðu um hvers konar aðstoð eða upplýsingar vegna rannsóknanna, en beinir öllum fyrirspurnum vegna þeirra til lögreglu.





Atburðir síðustu daga hafa lagst þungt á áhöfn Polar Nanoq og aðra hjá Polar Seafood. Um leið getur útgerðin ekki borið ábyrgð á framferði og ákvörðunum einstaklinga sem ráða sig til starfa hjá því. Allir hjá Polar Seafood eru harmi slegnir yfir atburðum og fregnum síðustu daga og votta fjölskyldu og vinum Birnu Brjánsdóttur innilega samúð sína.





Við hjá Polar Seafood erum þakklát fyrir alla aðstoð á Íslandi á þessum erfiðu stundum. Sérstakar þakkir viljum við senda stjórnvöldum, utanríkisráðuneyti og lögreglu, danska sendiráðinu og sjálfboðaliðum björgunarsveita landsins.





Jørgen Fossheim,

útgerðarstjóri hjá Polar Seafood









Polar Seafood departs from Iceland





The Icelandic police has finished its investigations aboard the trawler Polar Nanoq. The ship is scheduled to depart from Iceland shortly.





The crew has been replaced in part, but a few of the crew have chosen to return home instead of returning to the sea. The crew is thankful for the support it received in challenging circumstances in Iceland.





Two crew members are in police custody suspected of involvement in the death of Birna Brjánsdóttir. As far as we know, one of them is also suspected of trying to smuggle large quantities of hashish.





The Icelandic Police’s investigation into the death of Birna Brjánsdóttir and the narcotics find aboard the trawler continues and will hopefully be resolved as quickly as possible. Polar Seafood will continue to offer the Icelandic authorities all possible assistance in relation to the police’s investigations. At the same time all enquiries regarding the investigations are directed to the police.





The events of the past days have been difficult for Polar Nanoq’s crew and others at Polar Seafood. However, the company cannot be held responsible for the actions of individuals in its employment. Everyone at Polar Seafood is in shock because of the events and revelations of the last few days and offer their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Birna Brjánsdóttir.





We at Polar Seafood are grateful for all the assistance we have received in Iceland in these difficult times. We would like to express our gratitude to Icelandic authorities, the foreign office and police, the Danish embassy, as well as to all the volunteers from the Icelandic Search and Rescue.





Jørgen Fossheim,

Fleet Manager at Polar Seafood







