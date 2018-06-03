Oyggjatíðindi

Lýðarsvegur 19

188 Hoyvík

 

Tlf: 314411

Teldupostur: oyggjat@olivant.fo

Saman við Tórshavn Marathon skipar Krabbameinsfelagið fyri gongu½maraton 3. juni 2018. Gang eitt ½ maraton og stuðla Krabbameinsfelagnum.

Kom og gakk - Gongu½maraton 3. juni í 2018

Dan Klein --- 21.05.2018 - 09:24

Saman við Tórshavn Marathon skipar Krabbameinsfelagið fyri gongu½maraton 3. juni 2018. Gang eitt ½ maraton og stuðla Krabbameinsfelagnum.

Gongu½maraton 3. juni 2018

 Fyri 16. ferð verður skipað fyri Tórshavn marathon. Í ár, eins og trý tey undanfarnu árini, ber til at ganga ½ maraton. Tað verður gjørt í samstarvi við Krabbameinsfelagið.

Seinastu trý árini hevur verið fullteknað, so bíða ikki ov leingi at tekna teg. Tekna tú teg í síðsta lagi 1. apríl, so er kostnaðurin 350kr. og av teimum fara 100 kr beinleiðis til Krabbameinsfelagið. Eftir tað hækkar kostnaðurin.


TILMELDING: https://app.lap.io/event/2018-torshavn-marathon

Tilmelding

Tilmeldingarfreistin er hósdagin 31. mai kl. 18.00


 Kostnaður fyri tiltakið er:

Tekningarkostnaðurin fyri at ganga ½ maraton er tann sami sum fyri at renna, tó fær Krabbameinsfelagið 100 kr. fyri hvønn, sum teknar seg at ganga ½ maraton.

 

Entry fees are as follows:

Dato

 Before    Dec. 1st

 Dec. 1st-          April 1st

 April 2nd -     May 31st

 Late entry       June 1st and  2nd

Distance

 

 

 

 

1/1 marathon

550 DKK

600 DKK

700 DKK

800 DKK

½ marathon

300 DKK

350 DKK

400 DKK

500 DKK

½ walking

300 DKK

350 DKK

400 DKK

500 DKK

10,5 km

200 DKK

250 DKK

300 DKK

350 DKK

5,5 km

100 DKK

150 DKK

200 DKK

250 DKK

Kids fun run 1,6 km

50 DKK

50 DKK

50 DKK

100 DKK

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Marathon and Half marathon races: participants have to be at least 16 years old by the beginning of the year. If a participant is younger than 18 year acceptance from parents or guardian is necessary. Participants in 10,5 km have to be at least 14 years old by the beginning of the year.

Marathon Time limit is 6 hours.


Every one participating in Marathon or Half marathon, 10,5 km, 5,5 km or Kids fun run has to accept this:

With my registration I declare that with my participation in this event is solely my own responsibility, and that no responsibility what so ever can be placed with the organiser or the sponsors. I declare that I’m healthy and physically fit to participate in the race. I confirm that the stated year of birth is correct, and that I can’t give my start number to any other person. If I’m unable to participate in the race or in the event of some force major I don’t have the right to a refund of the entry fee.