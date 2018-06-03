Kom og gakk - Gongu½maraton 3. juni í 2018

Saman við Tórshavn Marathon skipar Krabbameinsfelagið fyri gongu½maraton 3. juni 2018. Gang eitt ½ maraton og stuðla Krabbameinsfelagnum.

Gongu½maraton 3. juni 2018

Fyri 16. ferð verður skipað fyri Tórshavn marathon. Í ár, eins og trý tey undanfarnu árini, ber til at ganga ½ maraton. Tað verður gjørt í samstarvi við Krabbameinsfelagið.

Seinastu trý árini hevur verið fullteknað, so bíða ikki ov leingi at tekna teg. Tekna tú teg í síðsta lagi 1. apríl, so er kostnaðurin 350kr. og av teimum fara 100 kr beinleiðis til Krabbameinsfelagið. Eftir tað hækkar kostnaðurin.





TILMELDING: https://app.lap.io/event/2018-torshavn-marathon

Tilmelding

Tilmeldingarfreistin er hósdagin 31. mai kl. 18.00





Kostnaður fyri tiltakið er:

Tekningarkostnaðurin fyri at ganga ½ maraton er tann sami sum fyri at renna, tó fær Krabbameinsfelagið 100 kr. fyri hvønn, sum teknar seg at ganga ½ maraton.

Entry fees are as follows:

Dato Before Dec. 1st Dec. 1st- April 1st April 2nd - May 31st Late entry June 1st and 2nd Distance 1/1 marathon 550 DKK 600 DKK 700 DKK 800 DKK ½ marathon 300 DKK 350 DKK 400 DKK 500 DKK ½ walking 300 DKK 350 DKK 400 DKK 500 DKK 10,5 km 200 DKK 250 DKK 300 DKK 350 DKK 5,5 km 100 DKK 150 DKK 200 DKK 250 DKK Kids fun run 1,6 km 50 DKK 50 DKK 50 DKK 100 DKK

The Marathon and Half marathon races: participants have to be at least 16 years old by the beginning of the year. If a participant is younger than 18 year acceptance from parents or guardian is necessary. Participants in 10,5 km have to be at least 14 years old by the beginning of the year.

Marathon Time limit is 6 hours.





Every one participating in Marathon or Half marathon, 10,5 km, 5,5 km or Kids fun run has to accept this:

With my registration I declare that with my participation in this event is solely my own responsibility, and that no responsibility what so ever can be placed with the organiser or the sponsors. I declare that I’m healthy and physically fit to participate in the race. I confirm that the stated year of birth is correct, and that I can’t give my start number to any other person. If I’m unable to participate in the race or in the event of some force major I don’t have the right to a refund of the entry fee.







