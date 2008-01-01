Løgmaður bar Biden eina heilsan

Løgmaður ynskir nýggja amerikanska forsetanum Joe Biden hjartaliga til lukku við forsetavalinum. Í brævi til nýggja amerikanska forsetan skrivar løgmaður:

“On behalf of the Government of the Faroes, it is my great pleasure to convey my sincere congratulations on your election as the 46th President of the United States of America.

The Faroe Islands believe strongly in close Transatlantic cooperation, based on our shared core values of liberty, democracy, and free trade. A prosperous, sustainable, and peaceful future is essential for us all.

The relationship between the Faroe Islands and the United States have always been good and have grown stronger and closer in recent years under the leadership of Democrats and Republicans alike. I am confident that you will continue to promote further cooperation in your term as President, and that the good relations between the United States and the Faroe Islands will continue to develop and be further strengthened.”



