Photo: Jens Galschiot

Merry Christmas - From all of us to all of you …

A picture is worth a 1000 words



Gallery Galschiot wishes all of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year on the winds of change throughout the world. Artworks in general have a special voice and a picture is worth a 1.000 words.



And words are as important as the pen is mightier than the sword. Therefore, Jens Galschiot offers the rights for using his works for all non-commercial purposes as a special gesture to everyone in the world from this day on.



Gallery Galschiot

The above and below images in high resolution and other images of the artwork can be downloaded here: and AIDOH sorted by type

Dear Infoliste,



A picture is worth a 1.000 words according to an old saying. In my opinion that goes for works of art too!



I am often contacted by organizations, journalists, debaters, enthusiasts, researchers, writers etc. from around the world who ask, if they can use pictures of my sculptures to illustrate their written words or as a symbol on a debate, they want to raise. Sometimes in countries where the word is not free and where works of art can instead be used as a symbol of something that is illegal to be put into words.



And because pictures and works of art are worth a 1.000 words, I hereby give the rights for my works of art free so that they can speak for themselves. All images of my artwork can thus be downloaded and used freely for all non-commercial purposes without copyright.





Best regards,

Jens Galschiøt (17.11.2020)





As part of the "A work of art says more than a 1.000 words" campaign, will therefore regularly focus on one of Jens Galschiot's most iconic works of art and share photos that can be used freely.



