Mynd: Redaktiónin
Statement regarding the slaughter of white-sided dolphins
The Faroese Aquaculture Association, whose members cover the entire aquaculture
industry in the Faroes, wishes to condemn the slaughter of white-sided dolphins that
took place on the Faroe Islands on 12 September.
Tórshavn, 16 september 2021
The slaughter was a private, communal activity, and as such completely separate from
the business activities of the fish farming industry.
The Faroese Aquaculture Association wants to make clear that no boats or other assets
of Faroese fish farming companies were utilized before, during or after the slaughter.
The Board of the Faroese Aquaculture Association.