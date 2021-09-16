Mynd: Redaktiónin

Statement regarding the slaughter of white-sided dolphins

The Faroese Aquaculture Association, whose members cover the entire aquaculture

industry in the Faroes, wishes to condemn the slaughter of white-sided dolphins that

took place on the Faroe Islands on 12 September.

Tórshavn, 16 september 2021

The slaughter was a private, communal activity, and as such completely separate from

the business activities of the fish farming industry.

The Faroese Aquaculture Association wants to make clear that no boats or other assets

of Faroese fish farming companies were utilized before, during or after the slaughter.

The Board of the Faroese Aquaculture Association.








